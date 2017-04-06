Waterwise & Butterflies Plant Sale & Festival

Alpine Garden Club Presents the Waterwise & Butterflies Plant Sale & Festival in Alpine on Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Christ the King Episcopal Church (1460 Midway Dr., Alpine).

Festivities include birds of prey, hummingbirds, garden vendors, opportunity drawings, and silent auctions as well as “Monarch Mania” and butterfly releases at 12 p.m. with monarch host plants for sale at Baron’s Market in the Alpine Creek Town Center.

For more info, please contact Hilde at 619-659-8707 or EMAIL HERE or Gwen EMAIL HERE.