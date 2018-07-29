West Fire Survivor Debit Card Distribution

Location: Alpine Library

The Western Region Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation has generously come to support the West Fire survivors and is holding a debit card distribution event on Sunday July 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Alpine Library for those affected by the fire.

Survivors that did not visit the Local Assistance Center at the Alpine Library following the fire, who wish to participate in the debit card donation event, should contact Kelly Boykin at 760-382-0422 to register for the donation event.