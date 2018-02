Previous Poll Results

How do you feel about development in Alpine see results

Do we need more traffic lights in Alpine? see results

Do you prefer coffee or tea? see results

Which Road do you think needs the most attention in Alpine? see results

What is most important for the County to fix in Alpine? see results

Did you make a New Year's Resolution? see results

Do you ring in the New Year at midnight? see results

What is your favorite Thanksgiving Dish? see results

Which Holiday do you prepare for the most? see results