Previous Poll Results

What is your favorite genre of movie see results

What is your favorite summer activity? see results

Who did you remember on Memorial Day? see results

What is your favorite kind of cupcake? see results

What was the last community event you attended in Alpine see results

Do you miss the self check out at Albertson's? see results

Do you think that Alpine needs to revamp Alpine Boulevard? see results

Which Roads in Alpine do you think need re-evaluation for speed limits? see results

What do you think Alpine needs to best serve the community? see results